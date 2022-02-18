Florida native Aric Almirola preparing for last Daytona 500

This is Aric Almirola's last time competing at the Daytona 500 as a driver.

The Tampa native and former University of Central Florida student is retiring after this season and says the decision was extremely hard for him. But it was a family decision. He says he wants to spend more time with his wife and children, so this will be a special weekend for him.

Amirola says he was a ton of friends and family coming to see him as he begins his farewell tour. When asked if he has a flood of emotions coming in. He joked that he is terrible at multitasking and is just focused on competing well Sunday and having fun.

"When I'm in the racecar, I'm so focused on the job at hand and when you're running around at 200 mph an inch away from your competitors," Almirola told FOX 35 Sports during media day. "We're bumping and pushing and changing lanes, and you're in the heat of the battle. My brain is only focused on that task."

Almirola says winning the Coke Zero 400 was his most memorable moment at Daytona.

