Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after upcoming season, report says

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will be retiring after the upcoming college basketball season, according to a report by Stadium.

The legendary basketball coach is the winningest coach in men’s basketball history with 1,170 victories under his belt.

In his five-decade career, Coach K has won five national championships, appeared in the Final Four 12 times, won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament 15 times and finished with the best record in the ACC 12 times.

He’s been the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times and has been the head coach of the men’s national basketball team, winning gold at three Olympic games and two FIBA world tournaments.

According to Stadium, Krzyzewski will be replaced by former Duke player Jon Scheyer.

