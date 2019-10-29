Dolphins' Xavien Howard goes on IR with knee injury

article

The Miami Dolphins' shutdown cornerback has been shut down.

Miami decided Tuesday to place Xavien Howard on injured reserve with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks, a big blow for a team that has lost its first seven games.

It's undetermined whether Howard will require surgery, coach Brian Flores said.

Howard missed Weeks 6 and 7, returned Monday at Pittsburgh but sat out the end of Miami's latest loss. He missed four games because of knee trouble last year and is unlikely to play again this year, raising questions about his long-term health.

"I guess there's not too much concern from my standpoint," Flores said. "He's young, he's tough. Football is very important to him."

In May, Howard agreed to terms on a $76.5 million, five-year contract extension, the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback. The deal included $46 million guaranteed.

Despite playing only 12 games last year, Howard tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. He had his first interception of 2019 on Monday.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.