Clint Bowyer's $25K up for grabs in Daytona 500 FOX Bet Super 6 Contest

It's time to set your marks for the granddaddy of them all. And no, we're not talking roses and football. We're talking tracks and cars as the racing world descends upon Florida for the Daytona 500 on FOX.

"This is our Super Bowl," FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer noted. "You feel it from the time you get in the gates here. You roll through the tunnel, the infield is packed, and the vibe is there."

And a vibe it is.

"NASCAR started on the beaches of Daytona, so you have to see the beach while you're here," the former NASCAR champion continued. "And when you get to the speedway, it's a feeling like no other."

We sat down with Clint to get his insights on this year's Daytona 500 and pick his brain on the FOX Bet Super 6 Stage 2 Contest. So before you make your predictions in the app, check out Clint's below.

Which of these drivers will have the better finish at the end of the race?

Denny Hamlin , Joey Logano , Martin Truex Jr. , Kyle Busch , Brad Keselowski or Kevin Harvick

"Martin Truex Jr. He just won the Clash. For some reason, I think it's Martin Truex Jr.'s year."

Prediction: Martin Truex Jr.

Which manufacturer will have the most cars on the lead lap at the end of Stage 2 — Chevrolet or Ford — and how many will they have?

1-3 4-5 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13+

"I lean toward the Ford camp. They're fast, they work together. And that's why I think they'll have the most cars together at the end of Stage 2."

Prediction: Ford, 12

Which of these drivers — Chase Briscoe or Kyle Larson — will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2 and how many yellow laps will there be?

0-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24-25, 26+

"Kyle is on the outside pole, so I think — for a few reasons — that edge goes to him."

Prediction: Kyle Larson, 0-9

Which team will have the most laps lead by the end of Stage 2 — Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing — and how many laps will they lead?

1-13, 14-20, 21-26, 27-33, 34-40, 41-47, 48-54, 55-61, 62-66, 67+

"This is a hard one. But I'm gonna go Hendrick Motorsports on this one."

Prediction: Hendrick Motorsports, 21-26

Which manufacturer — Chevrolet or Ford — will have the car that gains the most positions by the end of Stage 2 and how many will they gain?

1-4, 5-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21-22, 23+

"I'm going with Ford."

Prediction: Ford, 23+

Which most recent winner of the Daytona 500 will have the better finish at the end of Stage 2 — Austin Cindric or Michael McDowell — and by how many positions?

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-10, 11-14, 15+

"Austin Cindric won last year's Daytona 500. He typically drives a little more aggressively, and Michael McDowell, over the years, kind of rides and just tries to survive the wrecks."

Prediction: Austin Cindric, 8-10

Pointers from a pro

In addition to his Daytona Stage 2 forecast, Clint has some pointers for folks watching the action from home.

"Pay attention to which manufacturers are working well together in having the best plan to capitalize the middle part of the race," Clint advised. "The tension ratchets up, the storm brews, and you can feel it coming.

"It's gonna get wild at the end of this thing!"

