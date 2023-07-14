Central Florida man hoping to gift Messi giant soccer ball

article

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21.

Now Orlando Melendez is trying to figure out how to get a ginormous soccer ball to Messi.

"If he wants it on his mansion, we’ll put it on his mansion. If he wants it on his penthouse, we’ll put it on his penthouse. If he wants to take it to Argentina and send it over there. We are ready to do what he really wants to do with the ball," Melendez said.

Melendez and his family built this structure by hand to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.

It took about a month and a half to put together. The ball, which is the centerpiece of the project, is 10 feet in diameter. It’s on a plate, which rotates and sits on turf. The backdrop is made up of flags from the participating countries.

"Orlando translates – It was incredible. It was something crazy to finish. But when she saw it all developed and finished, it was just a dream come true," Sandra Ramirez, Orlando’s wife said.

Melendez says it won’t be hard to transport this structure to Miami. He can take it apart piece by piece. Then load it on a trailer, before putting it back together.

Right now, Melendez and his family just want Messi to know the project exists, so they can gift it to him.

"We really like him to be excited, the fans of him make all the sacrifice. Have something for them when they won the world cup," Melendez said.