article

Orlando City SC (8-4-5, 29 points) split the points with Inter Miami CF (3-8-4, 13 points) on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium, with the two sides battling to a 1-1 draw on the night.

Kieran Gibbs scored his first MLS goal and Inter Miami rallied to tie Orlando City. Gibbs flicked in a header off an entry by Victor Ulloa to tie it in the 66th minute. The 31-year-old played 14 seasons in the English Premier League before signing with Inter Miami (3-8-4) in March.

Antonio Carlos gave Orlando City the lead in first-half stoppage time when he headed home a cross by Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunha.

"I think it was a difficult game for both [sides]. Very [choppy], rocky, it didn’t flow for either team. From the beginning, we couldn’t find a rhythm. Miami didn’t create many chances, but we didn’t have that volume in the attack that we’re used to having either," said Head Coach Oscar Pareja. " It was a game that I think both teams showed that they were coming in with a short period of recovery, trying to find those answers during the game through the players with their effort."

MATCH RECAP: Antonio Carlos Scores First of the Year as City Draws Inter Miami on Wednesday

Lions return to action on Saturday in Cincinnati



ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2021) - Orlando City SC (8-4-5, 29 points) split the points with Inter Miami CF (3-8-4, 13 points) on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium, with the two sides battling to a 1-1 draw on the night.



Antonio Carlos accounted for the lone finish for City in the match, his first of the season and the second in his MLS career. Nani tallied the assist on the goal, his 24th as a Lion to extend his Club-record that he broke a week ago.



Ahead of the match, the Lions honored forward Daryl Dike as the USMNT front man returned to The City Beautiful after lifting the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup trophy following a 1-0 victory for the Stars & Stripes over Mexico on Sunday. Chairman Mark Wilf and Vice Chair Lenny Wilf presented Dike with a jersey at midfield prior to kickoff.



Head Coach Oscar Pareja:

"I think it was a difficult game for both [sides]. Very [choppy], rocky, it didn’t flow for either team. From the beginning, we couldn’t find a rhythm. Miami didn’t create many chances, but we didn’t have that volume in the attack that we’re used to having either. It was a game that I think both teams showed that they were coming in with a short period of recovery, trying to find those answers during the game through the players with their effort. We take the point today. We respect Miami. We obviously came to win the derby with that energy, but today we have to walk with that point and we will do that and prepare for the next one."



Scoring Recap:



45+1’ Antonio Carlos (Nani) - ORL 1, MIA 0

City took the lead just before the halftime break off a corner, with Mauricio Pereyra playing the short pass to Nani on the left flank. The Lions’ captain then whipped in a cross, finding the head of Antonio Carlos for the defender’s first goal of the year.



66’ Kieran Gibbs (Victor Ulloa, Rodolfo Pizarro) - ORL 1, MIA 1

The visitors leveled with Rodolfo Pizarro finding Victor Ulloa on the right flank, who lofted a cross into the area, finding the head of Kieran Gibbs for the equalizer.



Match Notes:

City remains unbeaten against its neighbors to the south on the year, with both a win and a draw through two matchups against Inter Miami in 2021.

Antonio Carlos netted his first goal of the season in the match. The Brazilian center back now has a pair of finishes in his MLS career.

Nani tallied his sixth assist of the season on the night, extending his Club-record with his 24th as a Lion. The match also served as his 70th appearance for the Club in all competitions.

Mason Stajduhar recorded his second-consecutive result between the sticks for the side after earning the win in his MLS debut on Friday against Atlanta.

City looked to have taken the lead in the 81st minute off a finish from Tesho Akindele, but the goal was ruled offside upon Video Review.

Head Coach Oscar Pareja made one change from his starting lineup following Friday’s match against Atlanta United, with Júnior Urso making his first start since July 17 at Toronto.

Next Match: The Lions face a quick turnaround, heading out on the road to take on FC Cincinnati in their first visit to TQL Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Advertisement



