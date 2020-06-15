Bradenton's IMG Academy to host 22-game WNBA season

article

The WNBA announced Monday it plans to play 22 games in Florida, beginning in late July, without the presence of fans.

The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Bradenton to play the games at the facility and possibly others nearby.

The league's 36-game season was supposed to start May 15 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press reports that players would be housed at IMG and teams would hold training camps there, as well.

The abbreviated season would operate under the WNBA's regular playoff format, with the top eight teams making the postseason and the first two rounds being single-elimination. The top two seeds would have byes until the semifinals.

The postseason would end in early October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.