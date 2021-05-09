Bockerstette first person with Down syndrome ever to receive a college athletic scholarship

article

Amy Bockerstette will play in this week's NJCAA Women's Golf National Championship in Ormond Beach and she will be making history.

Bockerstette plays for the Paradise Valley Community College Pumas. She is the first person with Down syndrome ever to receive a college athletic scholarship.

"I'm so happy for that!" she told FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff.

"Just having her on the team and is just a real joy. She's really fun to have around as you can tell," said Coach Matt Keel.

She first became famous after getting to play the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the week of the Phoenix Open. She teamed up with PGA Tour Professional Gary Woodland and went on to make a par three on the famous hole in front of hundreds of fans.

Bockerstette loves competing with her teammates and has her father, Joe, caddying this week.

He has been with her every step of this journey and decided a long time ago that he would never put any limits on what she could or couldn't try to do or be.

"It's very moving to see some of the stories that people tell about how Amy has impacted their lives – people, parents of people with Down syndrome, other golfers – yeah, it's an amazing, amazing phenomenon," he said of his daughter.

Even if you only spend a few minutes around Bockerstette, you realize the big story here is about love – her love for the game, her love for her teammates, and their love for her.