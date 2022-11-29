Bethune-Cookman parts ways with Terry Sims after 7 seasons as head football coach

article

Bethune-Cookman University on Tuesday announced the departure of the Wildcat Football program's head football coach Terry Sims.

Following seven seasons at B-CU, Sims concludes his Wildcats career with a 38-39 record overall, having had four winning seasons.

"Discussions about the progress and future of our football program eventually led us to the point where I felt it was best for us to move in a different direction," said Athletic Director Reggie Theus. "We sincerely appreciate Coach Sims’ service to the University and wish him the best."

In 2015, Sims was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. In 2018, a 31-27 victory in the annual Florida Classic marked B-CU's ninth consecutive win over Florida A&M University and Sims’ fifth straight in as many tries.

A national search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, Theus said.