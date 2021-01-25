2 female referees to officiate same NBA game for 1st time ever
ORLANDO, Fla. - History will be made when the Orlando Magic face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
The game, which takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, will be officiated by two female referees, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder.
According to the National Basketball Association (NBA), this is the first time ever that two female referees will officiate the same NBA game.
