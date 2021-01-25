Expand / Collapse search

2 female referees to officiate same NBA game for 1st time ever

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - History will be made when the Orlando Magic face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. 

The game, which takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, will be officiated by two female referees, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder.

According to the National Basketball Association (NBA), this is the first time ever that two female referees will officiate the same NBA game.

MORE SPORTS HEADLINES: