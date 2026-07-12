Youth safety campaign launches in honor of Viera teen, 15, hit and killed on scooter

The Brief The community came together to remember a 15-year-old hit and killed while riding his scooter in Viera on Father's Day. Isaiah’s IDea is a new campaign focused on making sure young kids have state-issued ID cards. The driver who allegedly hit and killed Isaiah Irizarry has not been arrested.



The Viera community gathered on Saturday at Lifepoint Church to say a final goodbye to a 15-year-old boy killed in a tragic Father’s Day hit-and-run, turning their immense grief into a lasting mission to protect other young people.

Isaiah Irizarry was remembered in a service filled with yellow sunflowers—a reflection of the bright personality and joy he brought into every room.

The backstory:

The tragedy occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Father’s Day, June 21, on Viera Boulevard near Tralee Bay Avenue.

Isaiah was riding a scooter home and was less than a mile from safety when a vehicle struck two teens and fled the scene. He suffered a severe brain injury and later died from his injuries.

Despite the late-night hour and the chaotic aftermath of the crash, authorities were able to identify Isaiah almost immediately. Just weeks before the accident, he had obtained a state-issued identification card.

"The key message is all of our young people are starting to get more independent and going out on their own and I just want people to have an ID card, state ID card," said Vicky Gainey, a close family friend who helped organize the campaign. "It’s really critical. It’s how they managed to find Deanna when it happened, and they knew who he was."

Turning tragedy into legacy

What we know:

Because of how quickly law enforcement was able to locate his guardian, Isaiah's family is now turning his choice into a message for parents everywhere – Isaiah’s IDea.

Flyers went out for the first time at his Saturday funeral service, encouraging all families to secure identification for their teenagers.

"In case of trouble, the parents are found really really fast," Deanna explained.

Gainey hopes the message expands well beyond Central Florida. "Everybody across this country, every young person needs an ID card," Gainey said.

What's next:

While Isaiah’s legacy begins to take shape through safety advocacy and organ donation, his family is still desperately seeking closure.

You can learn more about the campaign.

Unsolved case

What you can do:

The driver who allegedly struck Isaiah has not yet been identified, and FHP has made no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the crash on Viera Boulevard is strongly urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.