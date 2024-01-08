Young students lead Orlando's early Martin Luther King Jr. celebration: 'It's important we show unity'

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a week away, but the City of Orlando kicked the celebrations off early this weekend.

People from across the community gathered at Orlando City Hall on Sunday to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The group marched from city hall to Firth United Methodist Church. A group of young students with the Young Blacks in Action Community Band and Dancettes led the march.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his famous "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the Freedom March on Washington in 1963.

"My students know he went through a lot just to get to the mountain top and to be able to march through the streets of Orlando or anywhere is a blessing. And, it happened through Dr. Martin Luther King and others like him," Howard Gentry, the director of YBA, said.

The theme of this year's Martin Luther King Day Commemoration was 'We Cannot Look Back'.

"In our beloved city of Orlando, we have encountered events that have tested our unity and resilience, but we must always remember that it is through love and understanding that we are able to triumph over hatred, Bishop Derrick McRae, the Keynote Speaker at the event, said.

It's been 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his 'I Have A Dream' speech. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said his message is as strong as ever.

American Religious and Civil Rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1929 - 1968) addresses a crowd at the March On Washington, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. (Photo by CNP/Getty Images)

"It’s important we show unity. It’s important that we show the ideals that Dr. King emphasized that we have more similarities than we have differences," Dyer said.

The city's annual MLK day parade will be on Saturday, January 13 at 10 a.m.