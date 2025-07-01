Young bear spotted on I-4 overpass as sightings surge in Florida

The Brief A young bear was spotted on an I-4 overpass near Orlando on July 1 but has not been found. FWC says summer sightings are common as bears disperse and search for food or mates. Residents are urged to avoid feeding bears and secure attractants to prevent conflicts.



Wildlife officials are monitoring reports of black bear sightings in the Orlando area, including a young bear seen Monday morning on an Interstate 4 overpass.

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed it is monitoring reports of black bear sightings in the Orlando area, including a young bear spotted the morning of July 1 on an overpass above Interstate 4.

Although the bear had already left the area by the time FWC staff arrived, wildlife officials canvassed the area throughout the day to search for it and any additional sightings.

FWC attributes the increase in sightings to seasonal behaviors. Black bears, especially juveniles and breeding adults, are more active during the summer months.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where the young bear seen on the I-4 overpass went after leaving the area, or whether it had entered a residential neighborhood. There have been no confirmations of harm, property damage, or further interactions with the bear.

FWC has not reported any plans for trapping or relocating this particular bear.

The backstory:

Florida’s black bear population becomes especially mobile during the spring and summer, as juvenile bears leave their mothers’ home ranges in search of new territory and female bears guide cubs to food sources. The bear breeding season, which runs from June to August, also makes male bears more visible as they roam in search of mates.

Increased human-bear encounters are a regular feature of this period, particularly in urban areas like Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville. This is not an isolated occurrence, but rather a known seasonal pattern.

Big picture view:

While seeing a bear on an interstate overpass might be jarring, wildlife officials emphasize it’s not necessarily a reason for alarm, according to the FWC. The larger concern, they say, is making sure people avoid leaving out attractants that might encourage bears to stay in residential areas.

Roughly 300 bears are killed annually in Florida due to vehicle collisions, according to FWC. Wildlife officials urge drivers to be especially cautious in rural areas, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Preventive efforts—like securing garbage, removing bird seed, and keeping pet food indoors—are critical to reducing bear-human conflicts.