A year after Hurricane Milton, South Daytona community still rebuilding

The Brief One year after Hurricane Milton, South Daytona’s Big Tree Village still shows signs of flooding, with residents reflecting on the storm’s lasting impact. Recovery has been slow, especially for homeowners without flood insurance. City officials plan drainage improvements to reduce future flood risks.



Thursday marked one year since Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida as a Category 3 storm, leaving behind widespread devastation and dozens dead.

In one South Daytona community, reminders of the storm remain visible — including faint water lines still etched into concrete poles.

What we know:

In South Daytona's Big Tree Village community, residents still see faint water lines on concrete poles from the flooding.

Recovery has been slow, particularly for homeowners without flood insurance.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long it will take for the Big Tree Village neighborhood to fully recover, and some residents may not be able to rebuild due to financial constraints.

Details on when city drainage improvements and pond maintenance projects will be completed have not been finalized.

The backstory:

Hurricane Milton devastated parts of Florida, particularly low-lying areas like Big Tree Village.

Milton spawned multiple tornado warnings on Oct, 9, 2024.

Top wind gust from Tampa Bay all the way up to Daytona Beach measured between 86 and 95 mph.

The storm caused severe flooding, destroying homes and displacing families. Residents faced immediate dangers as water rose quickly, and many homes required extensive repairs.

Local perspective:

For the Big Tree Village community, the storm left long-term physical damage and emotional scars as well. Some residents have relocated because they could not afford repairs, while others, like Lasota, continue to live with the fear of future flooding.

What they're saying:

Bob Lasota reflected on the impact of Milton.

"This whole area was underwater one year ago today… I wanted to stay, but my wife said, ‘Get me out of here.’ The Army truck came and got us."

He added, describing the slow recovery: "I had to tear drywall up four feet. A lot of people moved out — they couldn’t afford to rebuild."

On the possibility of future storms, Lasota said: "It’s happened to me twice. If it happens again, I’ve got to get out. I’m too old to do it again."