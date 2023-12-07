Ybor City shooting: Third suspect arrested, reward increased to $27K as search continues for another suspect

Nearly a day after authorities added new charges against the 14-year-old suspect connected to the deadly Ybor City shooting, Tampa police announced that they have made a third arrest.

The Tampa Police Department said they arrested 21-year-old Dwayne Tillman Jr. in connection to the shooting on 7th Avenue that left two dead and 16 others injured on October 29. According to investigators, he was charged with second-degree attempted murder and attempted aggravated battery.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that Tillman Jr. was spotted on video shooting into a crowd of thousands of people.

Authorities are also stepping up the call for more information on the shooting. Bercaw announced that a once $5,000 reward has been increased to $27,000 total. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, ATF, and the FBI all contributed to the increased reward for tips from the community.

On Wednesday evening, TPD announced that 14-year-old Kayden Abney, who was originally arrested back in mid-November, was facing new charges related to the deadly shooting, including second-degree murder. That charge was connected to the shooting death of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

Boonstoppel was out with a group of friends in Ybor City when shots were fired over that Halloween weekend. He and his friends dropped to the ground, and when the gunshots stopped, all but Boonstoppel got back up, according to his family.

Tillman Jr. and Abney aren't the only ones facing charges in the Ybor City shooting. Investigators also arrested and charged 22-year-old Tyrell Philips on one count of second-degree murder. He remains in jail after he was denied bond by a Tampa judge.

Since the shooting, authorities have continued searching for additional suspects, and Bercaw did say detectives are searching for at least one more shooter.

The police chief is encouraging the public to continue submitting tips to the online portal as they continue their investigation. To access the portal, click here.