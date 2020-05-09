WWII veteran sees wife of 72 years after being separated for 2 months by pandemic

A Florida couple who have been kept apart for months because of the coronavirus pandemic saw each other again during an emotional drive-by reunion.

Gloria Faye Brinson, 88, has been in a nursing home in Macclenny for over a year. Her husband, 93-year-old W.D. Brinson, wouldn’t let her stay there alone.

“He drove every day, sun up to sundown, and he would stay with her every day,” their granddaughter, Tabatha Brinson told FOX 35 News. “He never missed a day with her if he could help it. He was always with her.”

Until the day of the shutdown.

March 12 was the last time the World War II veteran and his wife saw each other face to face. That all changed on Friday -- nearly two months later.

The nursing home set up a special drive-by parade for the residents to be able to see their loved ones ahead of Mother’s Day. Tabatha drove her grandfather there and when he saw his beloved wife, the reunion was heartwarming.

“I love you!” W.D. yells. His voice cracks as he’s overcome with emotion.

“She said ‘love you too,’” a nurse yelled back for Faye.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary on May 22.

