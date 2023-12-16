WWE star Liv Morgan arrested in Florida for drug possession, deputies say

Watch FOX 35 Live

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was arrested in Florida Thursday night on drug charges, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan whose real name is Gionna Daddio was found with a vape pen and marijuana on her during a traffic stop, arrest records show.

Around 6:26 p.m., a deputy observed a Jeep struggling to remain in the lane as it was traveling on CR 476 in Sumter County.

When the deputy approached the car, he smelled a marijuana odor. Morgan admitted that there was marijuana in the car when asked.

When searching the car, the deputy found a green leafy substance inside a pink bag along with a THC pen in the center console of the car.

Morgan was booked on one count of marijuana possession and one count of drug possession.

Morgan is on WWE Raw and also appeared on WWE Smackdown. In 2023, she captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez.