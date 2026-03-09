Florida lawmakers move to tighten rules on electric bicycles

The Brief Lawmakers approved a bill requiring e-bike riders to slow near pedestrians and warn before passing. The measure also creates a task force to study e-bike safety and crash data. The bill now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.



Florida is moving toward new rules for electric bicycles after lawmakers approved legislation aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

The measure now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final consideration.

What we know:

The House voted unanimously Monday to support Senate Bill 382, which would require e-bike riders to slow to 10 mph when within 50 feet of pedestrians on sidewalks and shared pathways.

Riders would also need to provide an audible warning before passing. Violators could face a ticket similar to a non-moving violation.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The measure also establishes a safety task force within the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to make further recommendations on e-bike operations.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how strictly local law enforcement will enforce the new rules and how the safety task force will implement its recommendations. The bill does not yet specify penalties for repeated violations or how compliance will be monitored.

The backstory:

Electric bicycles in Florida are currently classified like regular bicycles, meaning operators do not need a driver’s license or vehicle registration. Local governments can adopt their own ordinances for streets, highways, and sidewalks but cannot restrict e-bike use on bike paths or multiuse trails. The legislation seeks to standardize safety practices statewide.

By the numbers:

Supporters say the measure balances safety with convenience for riders and pedestrians. Florida’s growing use of electric bicycles in urban areas has raised concerns over collisions and conflicts on shared pathways.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The legislation also directs state and local law enforcement to collect crash data, including the age of operators and vehicle class, to guide future safety decisions.