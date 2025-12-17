Wrestling legend Mick Foley parts ways with WWE over company's Trump ties, Trump's Reiner comments

The Brief Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley says he's cutting ties with WWE. Foley, known to many as Mankind, said he was parting ways with the company over its close relationship with Trump, who recently made comments about director Rob Reiner's death. Trump said "Trump Derangement Syndrome" was the cause of Reiner and his wife's deaths.



Wrestling legend Mick Foley says he’s cutting ties with WWE over the company’s "close relationship" with Donald Trump.

Foley made the announcement on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Foley, known for his wrestling alter ego Mankind, wrote that he will no longer make appearances for the company while Trump remains in office, citing the President’s comments about director Rob Reiner as the "final straw."

"While I have been concerned about WWE’s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months—especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’)—reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me."

Foley also said that he didn’t plan on signing a new Legends deal with WWE once his current one ends in June.

"I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me," Foley wrote. "But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.’"

Foley, who also wrestled under the names Cactus Jack and Dude Love, has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past. Ahead of the 2024 election, he spoke out against Trump and urged people to vote for Kamala Harris.

Foley was inducted into the 2013 WWE Hall of Fame class, which also included Trish Stratus, Booker T, Bob Backlund and Bruno Sammartino.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Trump's comments on Reiner's death

On Monday, Trump commented on Reiner's death on his social network Truth Social.

In the post, Trump said that Reiner was killed "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known and sometimes referred to as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME…"

Reiner, 60, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon. The couple’s 32-year-old son Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with their deaths and charged with murder.

Trump faced backlash from some conservatives who spoke out against the president’s comments, including Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia; and Rep. Mike Lawler, R-New York.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Trump's "close relationship" with WWE

Trump has had a long history with WWE, appearing during wrestling events over the years. He was inducted into the celebrity wing of WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, who stepped down from his position on the board of WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings last year, is a longtime friend of Trump. Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon’s wife, is Trump’s Secretary of Education.