Wounded Warrior Project commits $10 million to helping veterans impacted by coronavirus pandemic

The Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that works to help wounded veterans of the military, stated that they are committing $10 million to help meet the immediate needs of veterans who are in a financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said that they are reaching out to all its registered warriors to identify those who are in financial distress due to the loss of household income because of the ongoing pandemic. Those who are unable to meet their food or shelter needs can apply for emergency funds. $1,000 will be granted to those who qualify.

"These are unprecedented times, and we must do all we can to meet the immediate financial needs of wounded warriors and their families," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, the CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project. "Due to their injuries and service-connected disabilities, our nation's wounded and injured veterans are at great risk. Many are coping with a weakened immune system, increased isolation, and financial hardship."

The Wounded Warrior Project said that they want to encourage other companies and foundations to join their efforts to support veterans by matching the $10 million commitment.

"We will do all we can to help these warriors and their families through these immensely challenging times and offer opportunities of assistance for companies and foundations to match our commitment of $10 million so we can extend this help to more warriors in need," Linnington added. "We cannot do this alone, as the pandemic is greater than any one organization's ability to meet the vast demand. We call on others to assist so we may help as many warriors and their families in crisis as possible in this difficult time."

The Wounded Warrior Project asked that only veterans who absolutely need financial assistance apply. Not all veterans will qualify.

"We know we are not going to be able to give every warrior financial assistance," Linnington said. "Our goal is to do as much good as we can with the $10 million for those with the greatest need. If we can double the $10 million with the help of corporate partners and foundations, we can extend this aid. Additionally, if we are unable to provide direct financial aid, warriors can and should take advantage of the free Wounded Warrior Project programs focused on improving their mental, physical, and financial health."

Visit the Wounded Warrior Project website for more information.

