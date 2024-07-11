World's second-largest cruise ship, ‘Utopia of the Seas,’ calls Central Florida home

The "Utopia of the Seas," one of the largest cruise ships in the world and the second-largest ship overall, has docked at Port Canaveral, bringing a floating city to Central Florida.

The ship features eighteen decks, 2,800 staterooms, and accommodates over 5,000 passengers. Among its highlights is the Solarium, an adults-only area with a translucent covering, lounge chairs, couches, and pools, providing a sun-safe environment for relaxation.

Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer at Royal Caribbean, expressed excitement about the ship's launch. "It’s the world’s biggest weekend. We’re so excited for the launch of Utopia, the next, in our fleet, and what is frankly, the next transformational family vacation," Schneider said.

The "Oasis Class" ship is the first of its kind to offer short 3- and 4-day trips, catering to the growing demand for brief getaways. Schneider noted, "Short getaways are super popular for people, whether it’s 3-night or 4-night trips."

Utopia of the Seas offers a variety of dining options, including Giovanni’s for Italian cuisine and The Mason Jar, a Southern-inspired restaurant that combines dining with entertainment. The Mason Jar features live music and a dance floor, creating a lively atmosphere for guests.

For those seeking thrills, the ship boasts the longest dry slide at sea, a 259-foot purple slide providing excitement without getting wet. The ship also features the Pesky Parrot, a unique bar offering creative twists on traditional drinks, such as a peanut butter Piña Colada.

The first sailing of Utopia of the Seas is scheduled for July 19, with destinations including Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The ship is still being finalized, with finishing touches like hanging art and installing tiles ongoing.