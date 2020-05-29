World Health Organization issues new mask advice that runs counter to CDC

Another day brings new recommendations about fighting the coronavirus. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) says healthy people shouldn't wear masks unless they're caring for someone who has the virus.

“Masks alone can give you a false feeling of protection and can even be a source of infection when not used correctly. Masks should only be used by healthcare workers, caretakers, and by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough,” said Dr. April Baller, a specialist with the World Health Organization.

The WHO advice goes against the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings where social distancing is difficult, like grocery stores.

Orlando physician, Dr. Matthew Knight says for people in the US, he thinks the CDC has it right.

“We've been very fortunate here in Florida, I think we've done a great job of flattening the curve. We're all worried about an uptick in the fall, but right now I think it's time to get back to the business of Florida. That means we need to be out doing what we do. There's ways to do that. One of them includes wearing a mask.”



Dr. Knight said he thinks Americans are taking the proper precautions. “Everyone I've talked to almost universally, understands the message here, the importance of social distancing, playing it safe. I think Floridians, people in Orlando, are doing a great job.”