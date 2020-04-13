Workers sue McDonald's over harassment at Florida stores

article

Two McDonald's workers in Florida are filing a $500 million class action lawsuit against the company, claiming a "systemic sexual harassment problem" at company-owned stores.

In the complaint, current McDonald's employee Jamelia Fairley and former employee Ashley Reddick say they were repeatedly subjected to sexual harassment and physical assaults at a McDonald's in Sanford, Florida.

They are seeking $100,000 each for 5,000 women who have worked at 100 company-owned stores in Florida since 2016.

McDonald's says it is committed to ending discrimination and harassment in its stores. Last fall it introduced a training program for all 850,000 employees at its 14,000 U.S. restaurants. But the plaintiffs say McDonald's isn't ensuring that franchisees provide the training.