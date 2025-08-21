DeSantis: Florida to extradite truck driver accused in crash on turnpike that killed 3

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lt. Gov. Jay Collins will extradite Harjinger Singh, accused of causing a fatal Aug. 12 crash on Florida’s Turnpike. Singh, an undocumented immigrant, faces three counts of vehicular homicide after investigators say he attempted an illegal U-turn that killed three people. Federal officials are now reviewing how he obtained commercial licenses in Washington and California.



Florida officials were heading to California on Wednesday to extradite the suspect in a deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike last week that killed three Floridians.

What we know:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is traveling to California to extradite Harjinger Singh, the truck driver accused in a deadly crash on Florida’s Turnpike.

Investigators said Singh attempted an illegal U-turn in St. Lucie County on Aug. 12, causing his semi-truck to jackknife into a minivan. Three people inside the van were killed. Singh, arrested in Stockton, California, on Saturday, faces three counts of vehicular homicide.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Singh was able to obtain commercial driving licenses in two states despite being in the country illegally. Federal authorities are also reviewing whether California followed proper procedures when issuing him a limited-term license.

Investigators have not yet released details about the trucking company that employed him or what safeguards may have failed.

The backstory:

According to records, Singh crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally before securing a commercial driver’s license in Washington state in July 2023, Fox News is reporting. Federal law prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving full-term licenses, yet Singh was approved.

Harjinder Singh

A year later, he was granted a limited-term, non-domiciled license in California.

On July 3, Singh was stopped in New Mexico for speeding during a roadside inspection but was not given a federally required English proficiency test that had taken effect days earlier.

What they're saying:

"Tomorrow morning he [Collins] is going to take possession of this illegal alien, extradite him back to the state of Florida, and we are going to throw the book at him when he gets back here for what he did, so you can count on that," DeSantis said at a news conference. He also confirmed his office is investigating the trucking company that hired Singh.

