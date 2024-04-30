Women in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood on edge after reports of home intruder

Women in Lake Nona are feeling unsettled tonight following reports of a man discovered hiding in a closet.

Law enforcement arrested the man, who has since been released on bond. Another victim recounted a chilling encounter where she said the same individual attempted to spy on her through a sliding glass door on a second-story balcony.

Crystal McCoy jumped to her feet the moment she heard someone crashing onto her balcony.

"I saw legs, kind of shaking; at first, I thought it was my teenage son, but it wasn't," she recalled.

McCoy claims the incident occurred on April 16 when she confronted the intruder, prompting him to flee.

In a separate incident just two days later, another woman, Elena Rios, found a man in her son's closet with his back turned to her. Rios alleges the intruder entered through a window, despite her demands for him to leave, prompting Rios to call 911.

Law enforcement identified the man as James Oakley, who subsequently barricaded himself inside another neighbor's home before being apprehended.

Oakley faces charges of burglary of an occupied home and criminal mischief. He has since been released from jail after posting a bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this week.