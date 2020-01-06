Woman who died after falling over I-4 overpass identified

article

A woman who fell over an Interstate 4 (I-4) overpass on Friday and died has been identified.

Police said that the woman was outside of a car after a separate accident when another car hit her, causing her to fall over the overpass onto Garland Avenue below. The fall was about 50-feet and the woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

On Monday, authorities identified the victim as Michelle Batista, 38.

According to a GoFundMe created to support her children, Michelle was a single mother of three. It said that she worked hard to finish school to get a job at the Mayo Clinic as an Interventional Radiologic Technologist.

In the wake of Michelle's death, the Florida Department of Transportation said that they remain "committed to safety along Florida's roadways. The I-4 team will review the circumstances of this incident and will continue its focus on safety throughout the project limits."

