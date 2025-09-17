Woman thrown from wheelchair, killed in Winter Springs by semi while crossing road: Police

The Brief A crash between a pedestrian and a semi took place Tuesday afternoon in Winter Springs. A woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed while attempting to cross Belle Avenue. The woman has been identified as 58-year-old Colene Ruhl, who investigators say appears to have been visiting from Jacksonville.



A woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a semi-tractor-trailer while attempting to cross a Winter Springs road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

What we know:

Officers with the Winter Springs Police Department (WSPD) said they responded to a traffic accident around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of State Road 434 and Belle Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a woman lying in the roadway.

Police said the woman was dead from what appeared to be injuries suffered after being struck by a semi-tractor-trailer.

Early details from investigators show the woman was traveling east in a motorized wheelchair on the sidewalk along S. R. 434, approaching Belle Avenue. At the same time, officials said a semi, heading east on S.R. 434, was attempting to make a right turn on Belle Avenue.

As the semi began to turn right onto Belle Avenue, police said the woman started to cross and was hit by the trailer of the turning semi. She was then thrown from her wheelchair and killed.

The woman has been identified as 58-year-old Colene Ruhl, who investigators say appears to have been visiting from Jacksonville.

Officials said the driver of the semi stopped, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.