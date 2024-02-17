Expand / Collapse search

Woman wanted for shooting 2 people in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - Police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot two people in Leesburg on Thursday. 

According to police, two people were shot on the 1000 block of Crosby Street before being driven to a hospital. 

The man and woman are currently in stable condition, but the shooter is still at large. 

The shooting was reportedly the result of a prior dispute between Benson and the man and woman shot. 

Police are searching for 20-year-old Ra'Nyiah Monea Benton who is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

Benson is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on Benton's whereabouts should call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121. 