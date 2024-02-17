Woman wanted for shooting 2 people in Leesburg, police say

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot two people in Leesburg on Thursday.

According to police, two people were shot on the 1000 block of Crosby Street before being driven to a hospital.

The man and woman are currently in stable condition, but the shooter is still at large.

The shooting was reportedly the result of a prior dispute between Benson and the man and woman shot.

Credit: Leesburg Police Department

Police are searching for 20-year-old Ra'Nyiah Monea Benton who is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Benson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Benton's whereabouts should call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.