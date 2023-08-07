Woman thrown overboard after boats crash on Florida lake: fire department

A woman was thrown overboard after two boats crashed on a Florida lake over the weekend in Seminole County, according to the fire department.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at Mullet Park in Geneva.

The collision sent the woman flying off a boat, but crews said she was safe when fire crews arrived. She suffered minor injuries.

Photo credit: Seminole County Fire Department

Authorities said six people and two dogs were involved in the boat crash.

The fire department said it treated three patients total who refused to go to a hospital.

It's unclear what caused the boats to collide.