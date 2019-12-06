Woman stabbed leads to dead man in Orlando home, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed and a man was found dead in a home early Friday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., deputies were called to Orlando Regional Medical Center in reference to a 27-year-old black female who was stabbed. She was being treated for serious injuries.

Deputies went to a home near the 1000 block of West Kaley Street that was connected to the victim and found a 32-year-old black male dead.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.



