Woman shot in leg in Seminole County, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was shot in the leg just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

They said that family members took her to a nearby hospital and her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The male suspect is said to be outstanding but detectives are following up on leads as to his whereabouts and gathering evidence.

