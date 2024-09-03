Woman running 29 marathons raising money, awareness about sexual assault

Summer Willis is resilient. You've got to be resilient to be able to run almost 30 marathons.

"Today I'm running a marathon, and it's 'marathon 20' for me, 20 out of 29," Willis said. "This year, when I turned 29, I wanted to do something big."

Willis isn't just running for exercise. She runs in response to trauma — the trauma, she says, of sexual assault.

"I was a sophomore in college, I went to a fraternity party, and someone I considered a friend gave me a drink that was drugged, and I don't remember much after that other than running back to my apartment," Willis explained, "basically, I fought him off."

Ten years later, Willis found her solace in running. She’s been using a year's worth of marathons to raise money and awareness to help people like she'd been.

"I met my husband and had two beautiful boys, and realized there can be a happy ending to the story, and I'm living that ending. I'm trying to be the person I wish my 19-year-old self had. I'm trying to be the friend to the people who need it," Willis said.

Willis started running last October and plans to finish her 29th race this October. On Sunday morning, the Texas resident competed at an event in Winter Park and raced around the country and abroad. Bettie Wailes, an organizer of the Winter Park race, said Willis was an inspiration.

"It's a great way, no matter what your situation, to show empowerment," Wiles said, "my philosophy is that you'll be amazed at what you can do when you stop saying 'I can't.'"

Willis has so far raised more than $20,000 for sexual assault survivors through her nonprofit group, Strength Through Strides.

