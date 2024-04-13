Expand / Collapse search

Woman rescued from Cape Canaveral mobile home fire, crews say

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 13, 2024 3:54pm EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A woman was assisted with getting out of her home when a fire broke out early Saturday morning. 

That fire happened at her home in Cape Canaveral. Crews responded to the structure fire that appeared to rip through the home. 

Image 1 of 5

Fire tore through a home in Cape Canaveral Florida on April 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Cape Canaveral Fire Rescue

Photos from the scene show major exterior and interior damage to the home. 

Canaveral Fire Rescue along with Brevard County Fire Rescue assisted with the effort. 