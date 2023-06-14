Woman in her 20s found shot, killed in Orange County

A woman was found shot and killed in a street in Orange County Tuesday night, according to deputies.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were called to a crash in the 900 block of N. Hastings Street. When they arrived, they learned a shooting had occurred.

Deputies found a woman – who was believed to be in her 20s – shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

Authorities do not have any information regarding a suspect at this time.

No other details were released due to investigators being in the early stages of the case.

