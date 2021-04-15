Police: Woman in critical condition after attack, apartment on fire

A woman in Winter Springs made a desperate call to 911 to report an apartment fire and injuries.

"Everything is on fire and I can’t do nothing. I’m bleeding all over the place," the woman told the 911 dispatcher as she was gasping for air throughout the dramatic call.

Winter Springs Police say the woman was attacked by her relative, 29-year-old Justin Lorrison, before he intentionally set her home on fire.

"It’s burning. There’s flames everywhere," the woman told the 911 dispatcher. "He just stole my van and I’m bleeding all over the place. Please help me."

This all started around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday. While still on the phone with 911, the caller is heard going from door-to-door warning her neighbors about the fire, telling them to get outside.

"Come on Momma!" a man is heard saying. "Get that lady next door!" the caller is heard shouting.

Officers spotted the stolen van and attempted to pull the driver over several times. According to Lorrison’s arrest affidavit, he tried ramming into police cars in two different jurisdictions before Oviedo Police used stop sticks to disable the stolen van. Investigators said when Lorrison got out of the vehicle, they found a bloodied knife on the ground next to him.

Police records show Lorrison had bonded out of jail just hours before the incident at the Winter Springs apartment. An arrest affidavit out of Casselberry shows their officers arrested Lorrison Saturday night. Lorrison’s ex-girlfriend said he showed up on her doorstep looking for a place to stay, saying his grandmother kicked him out of her home.

Casselberry Police said when the ex told Lorrison no, he cursed at her, threatened to set her home on fire, then smashed into her car before driving off. Soon after, he lost control of his vehicle and drove into a retention pond, authorities said. Casselberry Police charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.

Thursday afternoon, a judge revoked the bond on Saturday’s charges, telling Lorrison he would be staying in jail because he is a danger to society. Lorrison is expected to be back before a judge Friday for a first appearance on the attempted murder and arson charges stemming from Thursday’s incident in Winter Springs incident.

Families living in eight other apartments were affected by the fire and are receiving help from the American Red Cross. One family had to be rescued for their second-floor apartment.

Winter Springs Police said the victim from Thursday’s alleged attack and stabbing is listed in critical but stable condition. Investigators said her dog was killed by the fire.