Woman in critical condition after accidental shooting in Brevard County: deputies
MIMS, Fla. - A woman is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting in Brevard County Tuesday, according to deputies.
A spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting reportedly happened on Cinnamon Teal Drive in Mims.
No one else was hurt in the shooting.
Additional details about what led to the shooting were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.