Woman hit and killed by car on I-4 after stabbing man, deputies say

Orange County deputies say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle after she stabbed a man inside her own car.

The incident reportedly happened just after midnight on Saturday near State Road 536. Deputies said that the 30-year-old woman was arguing with the driver of the vehicle when they pulled onto the shoulder of Interstate 4 (I-4).

That is when deputies said that the woman broke a bottle and stabbed the 27-year-old driver. Then, she ran onto the highway and was hit and killed by another car.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

