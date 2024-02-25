Woman dies in Flagler County crash: FHP

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Flagler County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said it happened around 10:45 a.m. in the area of State Road 100 and Dean Road. According to FHP officials, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on SR 100 as a sedan and SUV were traveling eastbound. The sedan then crossed the center line and sideswiped the pickup truck, causing it to lose control and run into the path of the SUV, according to investigators.

A passenger of the pickup truck died in the crash, according to officials.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV and driver of the pick-up truck both sustained serious injuries.