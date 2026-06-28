Woman dies after Seminole County alligator attack, officials say

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The Brief A 31-year-old woman is dead after being bitten by an alligator in Seminole County, according to officials. The incident marks the third time a person was bitten by an alligator in Central Florida in the past week.



A woman has died after she was bitten by an alligator in Geneva on Sunday, according to officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said the 31-year-old woman was swimming in Little Big Econ River around 1:30 p.m. when the attack happened.

The woman was taken to an area hospital as a trauma patient where she later died, according to officials.

FWC, Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Seminole County Fire Department officials all responded to the scene.

The attack marks the third alligator attack within a week in Central Florida.