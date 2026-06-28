3 Central Florida alligator bite incidents within 1 week, authorities confirm

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating two separate alligator bites that occurred in Central Florida within a single week. A snorkeler was bitten June 21 in Marion County's Rainbow River, followed by a juvenile who suffered a hand bite on June 27 while fishing along the shoreline in Lake County. Contracted nuisance trappers successfully captured and removed both alligators, and the FWC is reminding the public to never feed the reptiles or swim outside designated areas.



Florida wildlife authorities responded to three incidents of people bitten by an alligator in the span of one week.

Following these incidents, the FWC advised that while these occurrences are rare, it's always important to take precautionary measures near alligators.

2 alligator bite incidents over the weekend

Child bit on the hand: FWC

What we know:

On June 27, a child was bitten on the hand by an alligator while fishing from the shore, the FWC said. The child was fishing at Nelson's Outdoor Resort – a camping and fishing destination formerly known as Nelson's Fish Camp – in Umatilla and was transported to the hospital for their injuries, authorities said.

The child's age has not been publicly released.

Following the incident, an FWC law enforcement officer was dispatched to the area involving an 8’7" alligator.

Woman bit while swimming: SCFD

Seminole County authorities also reported a 31-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator while swimming with friends in Little Big Econ River at Bar Street Trailhead in Geneva. The Seminole County Fire Department confirmed the incident was reported around 1:30 p.m., June 28.

The woman was transported to a trauma hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

The FWC, along with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, also responded to the scene. It's not known at this time if the FWC removed the alligator from the water.

Authorities did not confirm the condition of the woman's friends.

The backstory:

These incidents come after a man snorkeling in the Rainbow River in Rainbow Springs State Park was hurt by an alligator, the FWC said after receiving reports on June 21. The man was also hospitalized for his injuries.

See an alligator? Here's what to do, FWC says

Despite the reported incidents, the FWC claimed serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

People with concerns regarding alligators are urged to contact the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), which uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation, the FWC said.

Additionally, the FWC provided four precautionary measures to remember if anyone is near or in water where alligators may be present.

Keep a distance. For those concerned about nearby alligators, they can call the FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash. The FWC urges individuals to keep their pets away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey, the FWC said.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn, the FWC said.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild.