Man accused of shooting 3 people after fight at Lake County bonfire

The Brief A 26-year-old man is accused of shooting three people at a Lake County bonfire. Deputies say the violence began with a fight over a truck doing doughnuts and kicking up dirt. Christian Cook faces multiple aggravated battery charges and is being held without bond.



A 26-year-old man is being held without bond after authorities say he shot three people during a fight at a bonfire party in Lake County, including two people he allegedly shot after driving away from the initial confrontation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting began after an argument over someone doing doughnuts in a truck and kicking up dirt.

What we know:

During the fight, Christian Cook was placed in a headlock, according to investigators.

Cook then pulled out a handgun and fired, striking one person in the finger, authorities said. A detective wrote in a charging affidavit that Cook appeared to have fired the handgun to protect himself while he was being choked in the headlock.

Cook then drove away in his truck, allegedly fishtailing and nearly striking people and parked vehicles. Investigators said he later stopped on the road, pulled out a shotgun and fired toward the party. Two more people were struck, including a woman who was shot three times in the chest, arm and hand.

Geoff Golub, a criminal defense attorney who is not involved in the case, said Cook's actions would no longer constitute self-defense once he had left the confrontation and then allegedly fired back toward the group.

"When he leaves, or goes, or does whatever he is doing, and then decides to get out of the car or use his shotgun and shoot everybody… that's not self-defense," he said.

Investigators also said shotgun fire struck a truck, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

What's next:

Cook faces multiple counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bond, authorities said.