Man shot, killed at Orlando-area apartment complex

The Brief Orange County deputies are investigating a possible shooting at the Hidden Creek Villas complex in Orlando. Evidence markers, shell casings and apparent bullet holes were visible as investigators processed the scene. Authorities have not released details about possible victims or suspects.



A man has died after being shot at an Orlando-area apartment complex Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The complex is off South Texas Avenue, a few blocks south of Americana Boulevard in the Oak Ridge area.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the 2000 block of River Tree Circle, where the Hidden Creek Villas complex is located. Deputies found a "young man" suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A large law enforcement presence remained at the complex as detectives investigated.

Crime scene tape blocked off part of the property, and numerous evidence markers could be seen along the roadway near what appeared to be personal belongings and blood stains. Investigators also appeared to be examining multiple shell casings.

At least two apparent bullet holes could be seen on one of the buildings at the complex.

Fire rescue crews and an ambulance were at the scene earlier in the evening. Deputies were stationed at intersections surrounding the area, while a law enforcement helicopter circled overhead.

What we don't know:

The xheriff's office has not identified the man who died or released information about what led to the shooting. Authorities also have not announced any arrests or provided information about a possible suspect.

Detectives remained at the scene Wednesday night as the investigation continued.