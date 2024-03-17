Woman dies after being shot in domestic incident, deputies say

A woman has died after being shot in Orange County early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.



Around 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of SR-535 and Lake Bryan Beach Boulevard in regard to a shooting, a press release stated. Upon arrival, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot, deputies said. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.



This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation, but it has been deemed domestic in nature and there are no outstanding suspects, deputies said. No other details were shared at the time of this report.

Victims of domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24 hours a day by calling 800-799-7233.