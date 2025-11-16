Woman, brother dead in St. Cloud apparent murder-suicide: Police

The Brief Police found two bodies in the area of 10th Street and US 192 after a wellness check. The investigation remains ongoing.



The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after finding the bodies of a woman and her brother Sunday morning, according to officials.

Police responded The Mark Mobile Home Community in the area of 10th Street and US 192 to conduct a wellness check after a relative reported not seeing the residents for days, officers said.

Officers found the bodies of Nereida Ramirez and Frankie Ortiz, both in their 60s, at the home upon a check.

Police said Ramirez had multiple stab wounds and was in an advanced state of decomposition. Ortiz died by self-strangulation sometime after his sister's death, according to police. The siblings lived together in the home, officials said.

"While we are confident there is no ongoing threat to the community, we extend our deepest sympathies for the loss of these two lives," St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke said in a statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.