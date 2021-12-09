Family of crash victim speaks following DUI manslaughter arrest

Passion Lucas was a mother of six who was taken from her family over six months ago.

Officers arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon stemming from a crash along State Road 528 that claimed Passion's life in June.

Suzanna Paige Norris, 49, of Cocoa, is now facing a charge of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. Both charges are second degree felonies punishable by up to 15 years prison for each count if found guilty.

"The investigation revealed the driver left the scene and was intoxicated at the time of the crash," said Cocoa Police spokesperson Yvonne Martinez.

"It’s been hard. I miss my mother," said Khiyesha Brathwaite.

"I haven’t slept, I can’t sleep, this is driving me crazy!" added Makita Lucas of her sister. "You made a decision Suzanna Norris to drive drunk. You killed my sister, and you should take responsibility."

According to investigators, Norris struck Lucas, 37, in the area of Industry Rd. just north of the SR 528 overpass on June 20, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Lucas was taken to the hospital where she later died.

"After the crash, Norris left the scene without immediately rendering aid or waiting for law enforcement to arrive. She returned to the scene a short time after the crash," said Martinez. "The investigation revealed Norris’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit of .080."

"I am very happy that we were able to make an arrest in this investigation, and hopefully bring some closure for the Lucas family. Norris’ decision to consume alcoholic beverages beyond the legal limit and driving was a major factor in Passion Lucas’ death," said Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier. "We took our time and did a thorough investigation in order to arrive at a just conclusion."

Passion’s family and their attorney said they searched for answers to questions that came up about the original police investigation, including why a traffic homicide officer put out a wrong court filing saying no one was hurt in the crash.

"This investigation was messed up from the beginning. Balls were dropped, there was an incomplete accident report done," explained attorney Jessica Travis.

"I am not happy with the way this case was originally handled. It has been said the only reason such action was taken was because of several articles in the media," Chief Collier said. "I can assure you, we were taking corrective actions long before the first media contact requested information."

Norris was released from jail on Thursday on a $45,000 bond.

