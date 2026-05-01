Woman, 32, found floating, unresponsive in ocean at Daytona Beach: Officials

The Brief Volusia County Beach Safety responded to a reported drowning near the Daytona Beach clock tower at approximately 7:40 p.m. on May 1, after a 32-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the ocean. Lifeguards discovered the woman floating north of the Main Street Pier and performed CPR on the scene before she was transported to a local hospital. While authorities confirmed the victim was located roughly 80 to 100 yards from the shore, her current medical condition remains unknown.



A woman in her 30s was found unresponsive, floating in the ocean at Daytona Beach – just north of Main Street Pier, beach officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety responded to 100 N. The Beach, at 7:40 p.m., May 1, for a reported drowning incident near the clock tower. The Chief said beach safety personnel found a 32-year-old woman floating unresponsive in the ocean about 80 to 100 miles from the shore.

Lifeguards gave the woman CPR before she was transported to the hospital.

The woman's condition is not known at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.