Woman, 32, found floating, unresponsive in ocean at Daytona Beach: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in her 30s was found unresponsive, floating in the ocean at Daytona Beach – just north of Main Street Pier, beach officials said.
Volusia County Beach Safety responded to 100 N. The Beach, at 7:40 p.m., May 1, for a reported drowning incident near the clock tower. The Chief said beach safety personnel found a 32-year-old woman floating unresponsive in the ocean about 80 to 100 miles from the shore.
Lifeguards gave the woman CPR before she was transported to the hospital.
The woman's condition is not known at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Volusia County Beach Safety.