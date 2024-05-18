Winter Springs shooting sparks investigation
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - One person is recovering after a shooting in Winter Springs on Saturday, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.
Officials said it happened in the area of South Edgemon Avenue and Bitterwood Street around 8 p.m.
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to police. The victim and suspect appear to have known each other, police said.
Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation as of Saturday evening.