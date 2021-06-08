Winter park police search for burglary suspect

article

The Winter Park Police Department needs the public's help to identify a suspect accused of committing burglaries to houses listed for sale.

On Sunday, the police department received a call for an unoccupied residential burglary in which the suspect entered the home and stole items, then drove away in a silver Chevrolet Silverado.

Officials say the same suspect is accused of another residential burglary that happened the same day in Seminole County on the border of Winter Park.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).