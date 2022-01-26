Winter Park police chief resigns following arrest on domestic violence charge

article

Michael Deal has resigned from his position as Chief of Police for the City of Winter Park following his arrest a week earlier.

"I am leaving this agency at the highest level of policing to include Community Service, Public Trust, and Integrity. The morale in the agency could not be better," Deal wrote in his resignation letter. "The agency is fully staffed with police officers and the future is bright with young leadership ready to take over."

Deal was wearing a different kind of uniform last Thursday as he stood before a Seminole County judge. The judge set Deal's bond at $500 for a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. His lawyer, Bob Fisher, says they are ready to fight these charges.

"He's not guilty of what it is he's alleged to have done."

inter Park Police Chief Michael Deal appears before a judge a day after his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Deal spoke briefly with FOX 35 News after bonding out of jail.

"It's a very sad and unfortunate situation," he said, "I have a lot of faith and trust everything will work out."

Seminole County sheriff's deputies said they went to Deal's house on the evening of Jan. 19 for a domestic violence call. Deal told deputies he was arguing with his wife and daughters over issues with their marriage.

In his resignation letter, Deal concluded, "After 40 years of dedicated law enforcement, I am truly excited about what the future holds for me and my family. We definitely look forward to the next chapter in our lives."

"I want to thank Chief Deal for his service to the City of Winter Park. I wish him well in his future endeavors," wrote Winter Park City Manager Randy Knight in a statement sent to FOX 35 News. "The city will begin the process of filling the Police Chief position as soon as possible. Division Chief Pam Marcum will continue to serve as acting Police Chief until further notice."

