Winter Park nursing home prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

Residents and staff of a long-term care facility in Winter Park are getting a belated Christmas present: The coronavirus vaccine.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., CVS will vaccinate staff and residents outside of The Gardens at DePugh nursing home.

Officials say there are 47 staff members, 12 board members and 39 residents at the home.

While some residents and staff were eager to get vaccinated, others are apprehensive.

"It was done so quickly, because usually when you have a vaccine, it takes them 5-10 years to get a vaccine," said Gladys Rembert, a resident at the facility.

"I’m also concerned about it because I don’t really know all the details about it," said Marge Heitzhaus, a resident.